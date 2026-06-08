WOO Awards 2026: These Are The Winners

The World Out of Home Organization recognized campaigns, technologies and industry leaders from Australia, Canada, India, Japan, the U.S., and the Middle East during its annual Global Congress in London.

The World Out of Home Organization (WOO) announced the winners of its annual creative, sustainability, technical innovation and individual achievement awards.

This year’s awards highlighted a broad mix of traditional and digital out-of-home campaigns, sustainability initiatives and technology-driven projects from markets across the world.

Among the creative winners, Australia’s “The Hidden Eye Test” campaign for 1001 Optometry won the Classic Creative Award, while Canada’s “Hit It Here” campaign for TD Bank and the Toronto Blue Jays took top honors in the Digital category. Australia’s “If You Can Take It It’s Yours” campaign for Selleys claimed the Special Build award.

The Sustainability Award went to U.S.-based Outdoorlink for a project focused on carbon reduction through intelligent illumination and remote monitoring. Delegates at the Congress selected Mastercard’s “Transit Tales” campaign, developed with Hero Australia, as the winner of the Technical Innovation Award.

WOO also presented its Chair of Judges Award to “Flex Forward,” a campaign created by Publicis OOH and Publicis Groupe India for Goonj.

In the individual categories, Melanie Blood of Ocean Outdoor won the Rising Star Award, while John O’Neill of QMS earned the Leadership Award. Ichiro Jinnai of Perion received the President’s Award, and Antonio Vincenti of Pikasso received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

WOO Awards 2026 – Overview

Here are in short, all winners of the WOO Awards:

Classic Creative Award: “The Hidden Eye Test” by 1001 Optometry

Digital Category: “Hi it Here” by TD Bank and Toronto Blue Jays

Special Build Award: “If You Can Take It It’s Yours” by Selleys

Chair of Judges Award: “Flex Forward” by Publicis OOH/India

Rising Star Award: Melanie Blood, Ocean Outdoor

Leadership Award: John O’Neill, QMS

President’s Award: Ichiro Jinnai, Perion

Lifetime Achievement Award: Antonio Vincenti, Pikasso

Matthew Dearden, chair of the judging panel and co-founder of Alight Media, said the quality of entries reflected a year of strong creative and technological advancement across the global out-of-home sector.

“The quality of entries was exceptional and showcased the talent, expertise and ambition of the people and teams behind every idea,” Dearden said.

WOO Creative-in-Residence Dino Burbidge said this year’s competition attracted more entries from a wider range of markets, reflecting the growing sophistication of the global OoH industry.