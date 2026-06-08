For North America: Tom Keefe Joins PPDS as Director of Sales for Philips LED

PPDS has appointed Tom Keefe as Director of Sales DV-LED North America, supporting the company’s plans to grow its Philips Professional Displays LED business across the region.

Based in Buffalo, New York, Keefe brings 23 years of AV industry experience, including seven years focused specifically on DV-LED. He holds Avixa CTS certification and has worked across sales, business development, category management, marketing strategy, distribution, partner relations, and market analysis.

In the new role, Keefe will report to Bruce Wyrwitzke, Senior Director, North America. His responsibilities will include developing PPDS’ regional sales structure and supporting its go-to-market strategy for Philips LED products across indoor and outdoor applications.

PPDS said the appointment comes as demand for DV-LED continues to grow in retail, corporate, public venues, sports stadiums, houses of worship, transportation, entertainment, and DooH.

“My goal as Director of Sales for DV-LED is to leverage the premier reputation we have built and to expand our value to partners,” Keefe said. “I have always been impressed by Philips Professional Displays and the strong reputation the PPDS team has built in the AV industry.”

Wyrwitzke said PPDS sees continued opportunity in DV-LED across North America.

Keefe will be available for meetings at the Philips booth C9000 during InfoComm 2026 in Las Vegas next week.