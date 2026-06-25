Research: Better OoH Creative Linked to Stronger Brand Results

Analysis of 27 campaigns suggests creative quality may be one of the strongest drivers of Out-of-Home advertising performance. The findings point to a clear connection between design execution and brand lift.

Research from Clear Channel Outdoor and creative analytics company Super Optimal suggests that creative quality plays a significant role in determining the effectiveness of Out-of-Home advertising campaigns.

The analysis examined 27 Radarproof studies conducted with Kantar and combined campaign performance data with creative scoring from Super Optimal. Researchers compared creative execution against key brand metrics, including ad awareness, favorability, and purchase intent.

According to the findings, creative quality aligned with campaign performance in 70 percent of cases. Campaigns receiving stronger creative scores were more likely to generate higher brand lift, while weaker creative was more often associated with lower performance.

Measuring what drives OoH success

Clear Channel says the results help explain why some campaigns outperform others within the same medium.

The company says that creative execution remains one of the most controllable factors for advertisers, yet it is often overlooked as a measurable driver of performance. The partnership with Super Optimal aims to bring more structured creative evaluation into future campaign measurement programs.

Super Optimal’s platform uses machine learning models trained on OoH design principles to assess factors such as clarity, simplicity and attention. Under the expanded collaboration, creative scoring will be incorporated into future RADARProof attribution studies.

Building on broader OoH effectiveness data

The study builds on previous Clear Channel and Kantar research that found OoH advertising generated an average 13.3 percent increase in ad awareness, outperforming television, digital, and connected TV channels in the analysis. The findings suggest that creative execution may help explain differences in performance between campaigns.

For advertisers, the results reinforce a long-standing principle of OoH: designing specifically for the medium matters. Clear Channel says future research will focus on identifying which creative characteristics most consistently contribute to stronger campaign outcomes.