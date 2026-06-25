Event AV: Infiled’s Mega Screen Powers Bad Bunny Tour

Infiled and Triton VT deliver a 42-meter LED screen for Bad Bunny's 57-date stadium tour across 20 countries. Four media servers and Brompton processors drive the system.

Spanish manufacturer Infiled and Los Angeles-based Triton Visual Technology have joined forces to build a 42-by-11-meter (about 138-by 36 feet) LED screen for Bad Bunny’s “Debí Tirar Más Fotos” world tour. The main screen — made up of 462 Black Widow AMT panels — has been running across 57 stadium shows in more than 20 countries since November 2025. Pixel pitch is 3.9 millimeters.

The panels come from a joint product line the two companies developed to combine touring-grade durability with flexible display configurations. Triton VT has been refining the Black Widow series since 2011. Each panel is square with a side length of one meter.

Sony 4K Cameras on Set

The AMT variant is engineered to switch between a 3.9-millimeter full panel and a transparent mesh module at 7.8-millimeter pixel pitch — entirely via software, without swapping a single module. That flexibility allows the system to move seamlessly between indoor corporate events and large-scale outdoor touring productions like the Bad Bunny show.

The system is controlled by Brompton processors and four Disguise media servers. (Image: Global Trend Pro)

To push contrast further, the production team opted for Sony 4K cinema cameras over conventional broadcast hardware. The black LED chips of the Black Widow AMT are designed to absorb ambient light and deepen blacks. Content was produced natively at a resolution of 10,752 x 2,816 pixels — enough to fill the screen without upscaling.

Four Disguise GX 3+ media servers and Brompton processors handle system control. The carbon-framed screen is built to be assembled and dismantled in under six hours — a critical requirement for a tour of this scale.

Bad Bunny launched the tour in November 2025. It wraps in July 2026.