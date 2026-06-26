LED Strategy and Content: Digiled Partners with Content Creatures

Digiled has formed a partnership with creative agency Content Creatures, combining LED display expertise with content development to offer a more integrated approach to large-format screen projects.

The agreement combines Digiled’s display hardware and technical expertise with Content Creatures’ capabilities in motion graphics, design and storytelling. The companies said the partnership will allow system integrators and end users to evaluate content concepts alongside screen technology during the project planning stage.

According to Digiled CEO Graham Burgess, the growing scale and complexity of LED installations mean content should be considered as early as hardware selection. Through the partnership, clients will be able to test creative concepts on different LED displays at Digiled’s Pixel Depot demonstration facility before deployment.

“Getting involved in creative decisions for large screens from the start rather than later in the process can have a significant impact on project outcomes,” said Brett Davey, co-founder and strategy partner at Content Creatures.

The partnership highlights the growing role of content strategy in LED projects, with display vendors and creative agencies increasingly collaborating from the earliest planning stages.