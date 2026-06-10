Pleatsmama: Samsung Color E-Paper Used by Korean Retailer

Pleatsmama is using Samsung color e-paper displays in its Seoul flagship store as an alternative to printed promotional and product information materials.

Samsung’s color e-paper displays have found a retail use case at Pleatsmama, a South Korean fashion brand known for products made from recycled materials.

The retailer has deployed Samsung color e-paper displays throughout its flagship store in Seoul, replacing printed signage used for promotions, product information and brand storytelling. According to Samsung, the displays allow store staff to update content remotely while reducing the need for printed materials.

The installation includes product descriptions, campaign messaging and multilingual content designed to help shoppers better understand the brand’s sustainability initiatives and product offerings.

Alternative for eco-conscious retailers

Samsung launched its color e-paper platform as a low-power alternative to conventional digital signage, with the displays consuming power only when content changes and can maintain static images without continuous energy use.

While the Pleatsmama deployment is relatively small, it provides a real-world retail example for a technology category that has seen limited publicized rollouts. E-paper vendors have increasingly positioned the technology as a sustainable signage option, but large-scale commercial use remains relatively uncommon.

The use case highlights one of the environments in which color e-paper may be best suited: retail locations that rely on frequently updated promotional messaging but do not require video or other dynamic content.