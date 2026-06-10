M&A: CTI buys Pittsburgh Broadcast Integrator Texolve Digital

CTI has acquired Texolve Digital, a Pittsburgh-area broadcast engineering and systems integration firm whose sports venue work includes Acrisure Stadium, PPG Paints Arena and PNC Park.

The St. Louis-based AV integration and events company says the acquisition expands its Broadcast Media Division, adding a team focused on high-level broadcast engineering and integration for sports and live-event venues.

Texolve is based in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, and its local client list includes work with the Steelers, Penguins, and Pirates, giving CTI a stronger foothold in venue broadcast systems.

CTI CEO John Laughlin said Texolve’s experience with major league sports venues made it a natural addition to the company’s broadcast business. CTI’s Broadcast Division already lists clients including the New York Stock Exchange, Houston Rockets, the University of Michigan, and Philadelphia Union, and is the largest privately held AV integration and events provider in the United States.

Aggressive M&A strategy

The acquisition continues CTI’s aggressive expansion strategy, which has included more than half a dozen acquisitions since early 2024, including control-room specialist Vistacom, Delta AV, courtroom AV firm Nomad AV Systems, and live-events provider MP Productions, as the company builds deeper expertise in key vertical markets.

CTI says it now operates from 48 US locations, as well as in the UK, and serves global customers through the PSNI Global Alliance.