Global OoH: WOO Launches Search for Chief Executive Officer

The World Out of Home Organization is seeking a new CEO to oversee daily operations as President Tom Goddard shifts toward a broader ambassadorial role. At the same time, the WOO presents two new board members.

The World Out of Home Organization (WOO) has launched a search for a new chief executive officer to lead the day-to-day operations of the global industry body.

The announcement was made by WOO President Tom Goddard during his opening address at the organization’s annual congress in London, where he also highlighted the continued growth of the global out-of-home sector, which he said now generates US$54 billion in annual revenue.

According to WOO, the appointment will allow Goddard to move into a more ambassadorial role, focusing on member engagement and external advocacy while the organization expands its work in areas including effectiveness, audience measurement and ad-tech connectivity.

The search is being led by Jeremy Male, chair of the WOO nominations committee. Delegates and industry members interested in the position have been invited to contact Male directly or speak with members of the WOO board.

At the same time, WOO introduced two new directors: Elizabeth McIntyre, CEO of OMA, Australia’s Outdoor Media Association has joined the board of the World Out of Home Organization along with Felipe Viante, co-founder of B.drops and President of the Brazilian Out of Home Association, the ABOOH.