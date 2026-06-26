DooH: High Street Media Partners With Quividi For Audience Measurement

The High Street Media Company is deploying Quividi's audience measurement platform across its network of shop-window digital screens, bringing impression reporting and audience insights to independent retail locations throughout the UK.

High Street Media Company has partnered with audience intelligence provider Quividi to introduce impression measurement and audience analytics across its growing network of street-facing digital screens in independent UK retail locations.

The deployment enables audience reporting for inventory sold through both direct and programmatic DooH channels. The first locations are already live, with additional installations planned across the UK.

Extending measurement beyond traditional DooH

High Street Media operates digital displays in the windows of independent businesses, including coffee shops, barbers, dry cleaners and quick-service hospitality venues. The screens combine retailer content with third-party advertising, creating a localized advertising network outside traditional street furniture and transit environments.

By integrating Quividi’s platform, the company can provide advertisers with impression measurement and audience insights aligned with industry-standard DooH trading practices.

“Our screens are connected to the wider DooH ecosystem from day one, and that only works if the audience data behind them is trusted and transparent,” said Richard Plaskow, founder of High Street Media.

Audience insights for retailers

In addition to supporting advertisers, the platform provides participating retailers with data on pedestrian traffic and audience characteristics around their locations.

According to Quividi President Olivier Duizabo, the partnership extends audience measurement into a segment of the retail market that has historically been difficult to quantify.

“The high street remains one of the UK’s most valuable yet under-measured advertising environments,” Duizabo said.

High Street Media says retailers receive a share of advertising revenue while retaining a portion of screen time for their own promotional messaging.