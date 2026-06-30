DooH: Big Happy Adds Real-Time Creative Optimization to 3D DooH

New platform combines contextual data with custom CGI creative, allowing 3D DooH campaigns to adapt automatically to weather, location and other real-world conditions.

Big Happy has introduced dynamic creative optimization (DCO) capabilities for 3D digital out-of-home advertising, enabling campaigns to adapt creative and messaging in real time based on contextual signals such as weather, location and environmental conditions.

The company says the new offering combines the visual impact of custom CGI-based 3D creative with the targeting capabilities traditionally associated with DCO, allowing advertisers to serve different creative executions as conditions change.

Unlike conventional DooH DCO, which typically relies on HTML5 templates or simple copy changes, Big Happy says its platform dynamically updates custom-built 3D creative while preserving the motion, depth and rendering quality required for anamorphic campaigns.

The launch is intended to address a common limitation in 3D DooH, where advertisers have generally had to choose between visually complex creative and context-aware messaging.

Big Happy’s platform combines creative production, campaign optimization, and media activation within a single workflow. According to the company, brands can launch custom CGI campaigns without relying on multiple production partners or templated creative.

The platform supports campaigns across more than one million DooH screens and more than 7,000 mobile publishers through integrations with demand-side platforms (DSPs) and measurement providers. Big Happy notes that the mobile campaigns can usually be produced within 24 to 36 hours, while DooH campaigns can be delivered in less than 21 days.

The new DCO capability expands the company’s portfolio of CGI advertising formats, which also includes QR-enabled experiences, expandable mobile units, scrolling formats and immersive video campaigns.