For Digital Signage Deployments: Novisign and Raspberry Pi Team Up

The cooperation gives Novisign customers a lower-cost hardware option for single-screen and multi-site digital signage networks.

Novisign has added support for Raspberry Pi devices, giving customers another hardware option for deploying and managing digital signage networks through its cloud-based platform.

The company said the cooperation with Raspberry Pi is intended to support deployments ranging from a single display to larger multi-site networks, while maintaining centralized content management, remote control and scalability.

Raspberry Pi devices are widely used in commercial, industrial and educational applications, in part because of their affordability, availability and flexible form factor. For digital signage operators, the support gives Novisign customers a lower-cost alternative to more traditional media players, particularly for budget-sensitive or distributed networks.

Ecosystem expansion

“By supporting Raspberry Pi, we’re giving customers another trusted deployment option while making professional digital signage more accessible than ever,” said Git Matzliah, CEO, Novisign.

Simon Burgess, Enterprise Business Manager at Raspberry Pi Ltd., said the support will allow customers to use Raspberry Pi hardware with Novisign’s cloud-based digital signage software for everything from retail displays to more complex multi-location deployments.

The cooperation expands Novisign’s supported hardware ecosystem at a time when digital signage users are looking for more flexible deployment models and lower total cost of ownership.