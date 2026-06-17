Infocomm 2026: PPDS Adds BrightsignOS to Philips Signage Portfolio

PPDS and Brightsign have partnered to launch the Philips Signage 6060 series, the first Philips Professional Display with Brightsign Built-in. The new range offers customers an alternative to Android-based digital signage deployments.

PPDS has announced a partnership with Brightsign, introducing the Philips Signage 6060 series with Brightsign Built-in.

Unveiled at Infocomm 2026, the Philips Signage 6060 becomes the first display in the Philips Professional Displays portfolio to integrate BrightsignOS and Brightsign’s XS156 system-on-chip. The move expands PPDS’ signage offering beyond Android-based platforms and responds to customer demand for additional operating system options.

Available in 43-, 55-, and 65-inch sizes, the new series features UHD 4K resolution, 500-nit brightness, and a slim design measuring less than 40 mm deep. PPDS is targeting applications in retail, corporate, transportation and public spaces.

By integrating the media player directly into the display, the Philips Signage 6060 eliminates the need for external playback hardware while providing access to Brightsign’s ecosystem of content management and remote monitoring tools.

The displays also support AI applications through the XS156’s integrated neural processing unit, allowing AI workloads to run directly on the display.

PPDS said the integrated approach can help reduce installation complexity, lower power consumption and simplify fleet management for large deployments.

The Philips Signage 6060 with Brightsign Built-in will be available in North America and EMEA during the third quarter of 2026 and debuts at Philips Booth C9000 and BrightSign booth C5301.