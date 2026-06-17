Iconic DooH: Samsung Takes MicroRGB Campaign to Global Landmarks

Samsung is promoting its new MicroRGB TV technology with outdoor billboard campaigns in Times Square, Piccadilly Circus, Hong Kong, and Korea.

Samsung Electronics has launched a global outdoor billboard campaign promoting its Micro RGB TV technology, using high-profile digital landmarks in major markets to showcase the new display platform.

The campaign is scheduled to continue through the end of the year.

The creative focuses on Samsung’s MicroRGB AI Engine Pro and its ability to control red, green, and blue backlights with greater precision. The campaign video uses a large-scale hip-hop dance performance, developed with choreographer Sergio Reis, to visualize the RGB backlight structure and color performance.

Samsung is also using the campaign to promote AI-based TV features, including AI Soccer Mode, which can mute commentators, and Vision AI Companion, which provides real-time player and team statistics.

For Samsung, the campaign is both a consumer TV promotion and a reminder of how global landmark screens are increasingly being used for premium product launches, particularly around display technologies that benefit from large-scale visual storytelling.