Infocomm 2026: 22Miles Brings Microsoft Places to Workplace Screens

22Miles has integrated Microsoft Places with its DX Pro platform, extending room booking, wayfinding, and space visibility from desktop tools to kiosks, room boards and digital signage.

Georgia, USA-based 22Miles has announced a native integration between Microsoft Places and its DX Pro visual experience platform, designed to bring workplace scheduling and room reservations across enterprise displays.

The integration allows employees to use Microsoft Places through kiosks, interactive touchscreens, room boards and digital signage, with real-time synchronization across devices. Users can book rooms, invite colleagues, and receive turn-by-turn 3D wayfinding directions to the reserved space.

DX Pro is 22Miles’ web-native platform for digital signage, wayfinding, space management, videowalls, mobile applications, and interactive experiences. By connecting with Microsoft Places, the platform is positioned as a physical-office extension of Microsoft’s hybrid work and scheduling tools.

“Microsoft Places has reimagined meeting scheduling for modern work. DX Pro brings that vision to life throughout the physical office,” said Tomer Mann, CRO of 22Miles.

22Miles is demonstrating the integration at Infocomm 2026 at booth C5753.