Infocomm 2026: Diversified Brings Connected Experience Vision to Showfloor

Sports-themed showcase demonstrates how AV, broadcast, digital signage and collaboration technologies can converge into a single connected experience ecosystem.

Diversified is using Infocomm 2026 to showcase what it sees as the future of experience-driven technology deployments, bringing together AV, broadcast production, digital signage, collaboration, and audience engagement tools in an immersive demonstration called “The Pitch.”

Located in the North Hall, the sports-themed activation draws inspiration from the growing intersection of live events, entertainment and digital experiences. Timed to coincide with the excitement surrounding the Fifa World Cup, the installation leads visitors through a series of environments designed to show how organizations can deliver more impactful experiences using a unified technology framework.

“When technology is designed around the experience, every moment becomes more valuable for the fan, the operator, the sponsor, the partner and the brand,” said Stephen Glancey, digital practice leader at Diversified.

From products to outcomes

Rather than highlighting individual products, Diversified is focusing on how different technologies can work together to support broader business and audience engagement objectives. The company says the same approach can be adapted for sports venues, corporate briefing centers, museums, hospitality destinations and branded environments.

The Pitch includes a stadium-style arrival sequence, premium viewing areas, immersive visualization spaces, content production zones and collaboration environments. Together, these elements demonstrate how organizations can create more cohesive experiences across multiple touchpoints while simplifying operations behind the scenes.

The strategy reflects a broader shift across the AV industry as customers increasingly seek integrated platforms that combine communications, content, operations and analytics rather than standalone technologies.

A convergence of AV, IT and media

The booth incorporates technologies from a range of AV, broadcast, and networking partners, highlighting the increasingly blurred lines between professional AV, IT infrastructure, and media production.

At the center of the experience is a premium sports-viewing environment that combines live content, visualization technologies and digital storytelling. The installation illustrates how venues and organizations can blend entertainment, sponsorship activation, operational workflows and audience engagement within a single environment.

The demonstration aligns with several of the major themes emerging at Infocomm 2026, including immersive experiences, data-driven environments and integrated technology deployments. As projects become more interconnected, exhibitors are increasingly moving beyond product demonstrations to show how complete deployments can be designed, managed and scaled.

Diversified will exhibit at Booth N8063 during Infocomm 2026 in Las Vegas.