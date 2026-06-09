DooH: Ocean Outdoor Expands West End Footprint

A new 240-square-meter (2,600-square-foot) digital landmark is coming to Leicester Square as Ocean Outdoor expands its presence across London's entertainment and advertising district.

Ocean Outdoor has been appointed by Soho Estates to manage a new digital out-of-home advertising destination in London’s Leicester Square, further strengthening its presence across the West End.

The long-term agreement includes the installation of a new curved LED display known as “The Curve,” which will be flanked by two existing portrait-format digital screens. Together, the three displays will create a 240-square-meter digital landmark overlooking one of London’s busiest pedestrian routes into Leicester Square.

The centerpiece curved screen will measure 166 square meters (1,787 square feet) and form part of a wider redevelopment of the square. Installed behind custom curved glazing, the display is designed to become a prominent visual feature visible from multiple vantage points throughout the district.

Addition to The Lights

The project adds another high-profile destination to Ocean’s West End portfolio, which already includes Piccadilly Lights, the famous digital advertising display overlooking Piccadilly Circus, and a large-format screen in Carnaby Street. The company now manages both of Leicester Square’s commercial digital advertising opportunities, including the screen at Vue Cinema.

The development could help create a smaller-scale counterpart to nearby Piccadilly Circus, extending the concentration of premium digital media assets within London’s entertainment core while giving advertisers access to one of the city’s most-visited public spaces.

According to Soho Estates, the screen will support full-motion campaigns and 3D content, and will also be used for film premieres, cultural events, community initiatives, and charity campaigns.

More than 2.5 million visitors

Leicester Square attracts more than 2.5 million visitors each week and hosts more than 50 red-carpet film premieres annually. The area also benefits from direct connections to Covent Garden, Soho, and Piccadilly Circus, while Leicester Square Underground station records approximately 40 million passenger entries and exits each year.

Nick Lawson, head of investment and development at Soho Estates, said the project will help maintain Leicester Square’s position as one of London’s leading entertainment destinations while providing a platform for cultural and community events.

Ocean Outdoor UK CEO Nick Shaw noted the partnership strengthens the company’s presence in one of the world’s most recognized entertainment and visitor districts.