Analytics: Bluezoo Launches AI Agent for In-Store Video Advertising

New tool combines audience analytics, point-of-sale data and Google's AI technology to generate and optimize retail media campaigns based on real-world sales performance.

Bluezoo has introduced an AI-powered agent designed to help retailers improve the effectiveness of in-store video advertising by automatically generating and optimizing creative content using audience measurement and sales data.

Developed in collaboration with Google Cloud and built on Google’s Gemini technology, the system combines Bluezoo’s privacy-focused audience analytics with AI-generated video creation. The goal is to identify which advertising creative delivers the highest revenue per impression and continuously refine campaigns based on actual performance.

According to Bluezoo, the platform measures audience engagement at individual screens and correlates that data with point-of-sale results. Retail media operators can then use AI-generated video variations to test different creative approaches and determine which versions drive the strongest sales outcomes.

The company says the system operates using anonymized audience measurement data and does not collect personally identifiable information. By combining audience analytics, sales data and AI-generated content, retailers can shorten creative development cycles while improving campaign performance.