Partnerships: Solstice AV Signs Direct Novastar Partnership

UK distributor Solstice AV has signed a direct partnership agreement with LED processing and control specialist Novastar. The deal provides access to the manufacturer’s full product portfolio, technical training and certification programs.

Solstice has announced a formal technical solutions partnership with Novastar, strengthening its position in the LED display market and expanding its access to the manufacturer’s products and support services.

The agreement gives Solstice AV direct access to Novastar’s LED display processing and management ecosystem, including pre-sales support, technical training, certification programs and the company’s online management platform.

Based in Tewkesbury, England, Solstice AV serves the professional AV, education and control room sectors. The company said the partnership aligns with its strategy to expand its presence in large-format LED display projects and other technically complex installations.

Logistics are a factor

Novastar technology is widely used in LED display deployments ranging from control rooms and higher education facilities to live event environments. Solstice AV said the partnership is expected to support growth across those markets by providing closer access to NovaStar expertise and resources.

The distributor also highlighted its logistics capabilities, including more than 150,000 square feet (13,900 square meters) of warehouse space and a dedicated delivery operation, as supporting factors for the partnership.

A Novastar spokesperson said Solstice AV’s technical expertise, logistics infrastructure and growing presence in the UK AV channel made it a strong fit for the manufacturer’s partner network.

The agreement follows continued growth in the LED display sector, where demand for advanced processing, calibration and content management tools has become increasingly important as installations grow in size and complexity.