Education: Avixa Awards 2026 Brad Sousa Impact Fund Grants

The Loop Lab and the Highmark Mann Center for the Performing Arts will use the funding to expand AV workforce training and apprenticeship programs in the United States.

The Avixa Foundation has named The Loop Lab and the Highmark Mann Center for the Performing Arts as the 2026 recipients of its Brad Sousa Impact Fund, recognizing organizations that use audiovisual technology and digital transformation to create workforce opportunities and community impact. The awards were presented during Infocomm 2026 in Las Vegas.

Both nonprofits will use the grants to expand career pathways into the professional AV industry through technical training, apprenticeships and employer engagement.

Greater Boston nonprofit The Loop Lab will invest the funding in expanding its media arts and pro AV workforce development programs across Massachusetts. Participants receive project-based training in live event production, audio engineering, video production, lighting, content creation and AV systems, alongside paid fellowships and direct connections with employers.

The Highmark Mann Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia is using its grant to grow its Music Industry Pre-Apprenticeship Program (MIAP). The initiative combines technical instruction, workforce readiness training, mentorship, and paid, hands-on experience at production companies, recording studios, theaters, and scenic shops.