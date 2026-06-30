Business: Sony Pictures Invests $100 Million in Cosm

Sony Pictures Entertainment has invested in immersive entertainment company Cosm, backing the expansion of its Shared Reality venues and technology platform.

Sony Pictures Entertainment has made a US$100 million strategic investment in Cosm, becoming the lead investor in the company’s Series C financing round and acquiring a minority ownership stake.

The investment strengthens Sony’s presence in location-based entertainment, where live sports, concerts and film content are presented in immersive venues using large-format LED displays, spatial audio and real-time production technology. Sony Pictures Chairman and CEO Ravi Ahuja will also join Cosm’s board of directors.

Cosm operates Shared Reality venues in Los Angeles, Dallas and Atlanta, with additional locations planned in Detroit and Cleveland. The company said the new funding will support venue expansion while accelerating development of its immersive entertainment platform.

Cosm shows World Cup games

The investment comes as Cosm continues to expand its live sports offering. In May, invidis reported that Fox Sports and Cosm would present 40 Fifa World Cup matches inside the company’s Shared Reality venues, bringing the tournament to audiences through immersive, venue-based experiences rather than traditional broadcasts.

For Sony Pictures, the investment extends its reach beyond traditional film and television distribution into experiential entertainment. The companies said they expect to collaborate on new entertainment formats spanning sports, movies and live events.

The transaction also highlights growing investor interest in immersive venues as entertainment companies look to create premium experiences that combine large-format display technology with exclusive live programming.