Announcements: Digiled Appoints PJ Pedroni to Lead US Sales

Digiled has appointed PJ Pedroni as Senior Director of National Sales USA, adding an outdoor advertising and large-format display veteran as the company looks to expand its presence across sports, immersive experiences, attractions and digital out-of-home applications.

Based in Seattle, Pedroni will focus on raising awareness of Digiled in new markets while promoting the company’s track record in delivering custom LED display projects worldwide.

Pedroni began his career in outdoor advertising and said his interest in large-scale visual experiences can be traced to an award-winning digital spectacular at the intersection of 42nd Street and Broadway in New York City. The installation received “Spectacular of the Year” honors in 2002 and helped shape his interest in projects that combine technology, creativity and public engagement.

In comments announcing his appointment, Pedroni said Digiled’s experience across multiple vertical markets and its history of delivering complex projects were key factors in his decision to join the company.

He also highlighted the company’s growing opportunities in immersive and attraction-based experiences, describing the sector as a fast-emerging market for LED technology. According to Pedroni, Digiled’s ability to design and manufacture custom displays that integrate with challenging architectural environments positions the company well for that growth.

As part of his role, Pedroni plans to work with integrators and partners through educational sessions hosted at Digiled’s Pixel Depot showroom in Las Vegas. The facility serves as a demonstration and training center for LED display technologies and project development.

Headquartered in the UK with operations in North America, Europe and Asia, Digiled specializes in custom LED display systems for sports venues, attractions, experiential installations and OoH networks. The company says it has supplied more than 275,000 square meters (approximately 3 million square feet) of LED displays worldwide.