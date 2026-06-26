Experiential: Lenovo Combines AI and LED in Briefing Center Refresh

Lenovo has reopened its US Executive Briefing Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, following a redesign that includes a custom LED content platform, generative AI photobooths and a new suite of digital content developed by Event Strategy Group (ESG) and Fivestone Studios.

LED wall managed through custom CMS

Fivestone Studios developed a cloud-based content management system for the lobby’s LED wall, allowing Lenovo staff to update content and create playlists for different visitor groups. The system supports multiple layers of video, text and graphics running simultaneously across the display.

The company also created a library of animated content using Maxon Cinema4D, Redshift, Adobe After Effects and Rive. According to Fivestone, testing on Nanolumens LED hardware led the team to adopt a 10-bit color workflow to maintain image quality across the installation.

Animated content created by Fivestone Studios runs across the curved LED wall at Lenovo’s Executive Briefing Center, supporting customer briefings and technology demonstrations (Image: Firestone Studios)

AI kiosks generate personalized portraits

The briefing center also includes three AI Journey Accelerator kiosks, adapted from an activation first shown at Lenovo Tech World 2024.

Visitors complete a short questionnaire before receiving an AI-generated portrait processed locally on Lenovo ThinkStation P8 workstations. Lenovo said the kiosks are designed to illustrate AI processing capabilities while collecting information about visitors’ familiarity with AI technologies.

A visitor uses one of three AI Journey Accelerator kiosks at Lenovo’s Executive Briefing Center, where on-premise AI processing generates personalized portraits based on questionnaire responses (Image: Firestone Studios)

Briefing centers become more immersive

The project involved ESG, Fivestone, Lenovo, AVI-SPL, and Nanolumens. ESG led experiential design and project management, while Fivestone handled content creation, software development and technical implementation.

The installation is part of the movement toward more technology-driven executive briefing centers, where large-format displays, interactive content, and AI-based experiences are increasingly being used to support customer demonstrations and product discussions.