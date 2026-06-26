Lenovo's updated Raleigh briefing center features AI-powered kiosks, a custom CMS, and immersive content designed for customer demonstrations and executive meetings.
Experiential: Lenovo Combines AI and LED in Briefing Center Refresh
Lenovo has reopened its US Executive Briefing Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, following a redesign that includes a custom LED content platform, generative AI photobooths and a new suite of digital content developed by Event Strategy Group (ESG) and Fivestone Studios.
LED wall managed through custom CMS
Fivestone Studios developed a cloud-based content management system for the lobby’s LED wall, allowing Lenovo staff to update content and create playlists for different visitor groups. The system supports multiple layers of video, text and graphics running simultaneously across the display.
The company also created a library of animated content using Maxon Cinema4D, Redshift, Adobe After Effects and Rive. According to Fivestone, testing on Nanolumens LED hardware led the team to adopt a 10-bit color workflow to maintain image quality across the installation.
AI kiosks generate personalized portraits
The briefing center also includes three AI Journey Accelerator kiosks, adapted from an activation first shown at Lenovo Tech World 2024.
Visitors complete a short questionnaire before receiving an AI-generated portrait processed locally on Lenovo ThinkStation P8 workstations. Lenovo said the kiosks are designed to illustrate AI processing capabilities while collecting information about visitors’ familiarity with AI technologies.
Briefing centers become more immersive
The project involved ESG, Fivestone, Lenovo, AVI-SPL, and Nanolumens. ESG led experiential design and project management, while Fivestone handled content creation, software development and technical implementation.
The installation is part of the movement toward more technology-driven executive briefing centers, where large-format displays, interactive content, and AI-based experiences are increasingly being used to support customer demonstrations and product discussions.