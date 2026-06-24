E-Commerce and Instore Retail Media: Broadsign and Mirakl Ads Announce Strategic Partnership

The integration aims to give retailers a single platform for managing e-commerce and in-store advertising campaigns, with a beta program already underway ahead of a planned Q3 launch.

Broadsign and Mirakl Ads have announced a strategic partnership designed to unify online and in-store retail media campaigns through a single platform.

Unveiled during the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, the partnership will integrate Mirakl Ads’ retail media technology for e-commerce and marketplace advertising with Broadsign’s in-store media platform. The companies say the goal is to simplify campaign planning, execution and measurement across digital and physical retail environments.

The move comes as retailers and advertisers seek more integrated retail media strategies that reflect how consumers increasingly move between online research and in-store purchasing. Today, campaigns often require separate systems, vendors and reporting tools for digital and physical channels.

Single point of access

Under the planned integration, retailers using Mirakl Ads will be able to offer advertisers a single campaign brief and point of contact covering both online inventory and in-store digital screens.

Broadsign will manage the delivery of content to in-store displays, while Mirakl Ads will power the retail media network. The companies say retailers will retain control over pricing, inventory, customer data and shopper experiences while building on existing technology investments.

Advertisers will gain access to consolidated reporting designed to provide a unified view of campaign performance across online and in-store channels.

The companies said beta testing is already underway, with the first phase of the integration expected to launch in the third quarter of 2026.