Events: Novisign to Host Partner Summit in Japan

Novisign will use its Tokyo partner summit on July 8 to showcase new digital signage technologies and bring together customers, resellers, and technology partners from across Japan and the wider APAC region.

Novisign is gathering customers, resellers and technology partners in Tokyo on July 8 for Novisign Partner Summit Japan, a one-day event focused on digital signage trends and technologies.

The event at the Shibuya Solasta Conference will feature presentations from Novisign executives, industry partners and technology providers covering topics including AI, Vision AI, security, integrations, and emerging digital signage technologies.

The company says Japan has been one of its key markets for more than a decade, supported by a local office, a Japanese-language team, and a regional partner network.

Sponsors, including Sony, Radix, and Giada, are expected to showcase technologies supporting the digital signage ecosystem.

Digital signage professionals who would like to attend can register on the Eventbrite site of the event.

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According to CEO Gil Matzliah, the event is intended to provide a forum for industry professionals to exchange ideas, explore new technologies and discuss future developments in digital signage.