Display Business: Paul Yokoyama Takes Over as President for Sharp Europe

Sharp Europe appoints a new president: Paul Yokoyama will focus primarily on further driving B2B growth under the new “One Sharp” strategy.

Sharp Europe has appointed Paul Yokoyama as President. He succeeds Joe Tomota and will be responsible for the further development of Sharp’s European business. In this role, he will focus on the established “Document Solutions” business unit while simultaneously expanding the new Sharp DX business unit with its Unified IT Services and fully integrating Sharp’s broad range of displays into the overall portfolio.

Sharp Europe, headquartered in London, oversees the European operations of Sharp Corporation, which employs more than 39,000 people worldwide. Following the full integration of the NEC brand last year, Sharp took it a step further and consolidated all business divisions under the “One Sharp” umbrella. Printers, IT services, and displays are now part of a unified strategy.

“This is an exciting time for Sharp as we continue to build an ecosystem that brings together a range of capabilities across products and services to help our customers navigate technological change,” says Paul Yokoyama. “We are committed to connecting people and technology, delivering tailored solutions, best-in-class customer service and security for all customers.”

Driving B2B business

The new president is now focused on driving forward the European B2B business. “I am confident we have a strong team capable of supporting and continuing our business transformation across Europe. Through collaboration, innovation, and building our capabilities together, we can deliver even greater value to our customers,” he comments.

Paul Yokoyama has two decades of global experience; during this time, he has already worked for Sharp in Europe and, in several leadership roles in Japan, was responsible for business strategy and growth in the Middle East, Africa, Oceania, and Asia. In these roles, his focus was primarily on optimizing business processes, business planning, and profitability.

His predecessor, Joe Tomota, is now taking on a new role as Global Head of the “Smart Business Solutions” division at Sharp.