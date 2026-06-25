Retail Media: GSTV Brings Gloria Anderson to Fuel Screens

GSTV is airing Tractor Supply content across Texas and Tennessee to promote the retailer’s Emerging Artist Program.

Tractor Supply Company is using fuel-station video screens to promote singer-songwriter Gloria Anderson, the latest winner of its Emerging Artist Program.

Content featuring the Texas-based country performer is airing across Texas and Tennessee through a partnership with on-the-go video network GSTV. The campaign was produced by GSTV’s Ignite Studio and appears on screens located within a 25-mile radius of selected Tractor Supply stores and in markets with a strong rural customer base.

The campaign coincides with the release of Anderson’s new album, Run of the Mill. It is designed to drive audiences to her music and social media channels while reinforcing Tractor Supply’s connection to rural communities and country culture.

Anderson was selected through a nationwide search with her original song “A Little Bit of Cowboy,” which blends Americana, country, and bluegrass influences.

Fuelling entertainment

“Music has always gone hand-in-hand with driving,” said Kristina Lutz, CMO of GSTV. “Our audience is highly engaged while they fuel up, and music is one of the most powerful ways to create an emotional connection in that moment.”

For GSTV, the campaign is another way to use its fuel-station network for entertainment and lifestyle content alongside traditional advertising. The company said music-related programming can help create stronger audience engagement during fueling stops.

The network has previously partnered with organizations including Live Nation Entertainment to provide national exposure for emerging artists.