SID Display Week: LG Display Unveils Third-Generation OLED

At SID Display Week 2026, LG Display showcased its Gen-3 Tandem OLED, a new P-OLED solution for robotics, and a TV panel with peak brightness of 4,500 nits.

LG Display – a subsidiary of LG Electronics – has unveiled its third-generation Tandem OLED technology for the first time at the SID Display Week 2026 in Los Angeles.

The new panel consumes 18 percent less power than the previous generation while delivering at least twice the lifespan. The first product to launch will be an automotive version capable of reaching up to 1,200 nits. According to LG Display, the panel offers operational stability of more than 15,000 hours at room temperature. Mass production is scheduled to begin later this year.

TV Panel with 0.3 Percent Reflectance

Also making its world debut is a P-OLED solution specifically designed for humanoid robots. The panel is based on the company’s automotive Tandem OLED technology and is engineered to withstand changing environmental conditions.

LG Display sees the development as its entry point into the Physical AI market. The panel, featuring Primary RGB Tandem 2.0 technology, achieves a peak brightness of 4,500 nits while maintaining a reflectance level of just 0.3 percent.

In the gaming segment, LG Display is introducing a 39-inch 5K2K curved OLED monitor. Meanwhile, a 27-inch panel with a 720 Hz refresh rate has already received the SID “Display of the Year” award.

For AI laptops, LG Display is showcasing a 16-inch Tandem OLED panel that extends battery life by more than two hours. In its concept vehicle, the company is also presenting a 57-inch pillar-to-pillar display alongside a 32-inch slidable OLED screen that deploys from the vehicle ceiling.