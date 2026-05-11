DooH: Ikea Campaign Shows the Everyday from Inside the Frakta Bag

A new Ikea Sweden campaign uses the inside of the iconic blue Frakta bag as the camera’s point of view across OoH, DooH, and print ads.

Ikea Sweden and agency NoA Åkestam Holst have launched a new campaign centered on the retailer’s iconic blue Frakta bag, using the bag’s interior as the visual perspective.

Running across OoH, DooH, and print in Sweden, the campaign captures everyday moments, including commuting, travel, laundry, and shopping from inside the bag itself. The creative approach shifts focus away from the product and onto the role Frakta plays in daily life.

Ikea Frakta campaign (Images: IKEA)

The campaign, titled Frakta Point Of You, continues Ikea Sweden’s minimalist “Wherever life goes” concept introduced last fall.

“Working with such a well-known product, we figured that less is more, because Frakta is always Frakta. No need to scream and shout,” said Björn Lindén, art director at NoA Åkestam Holst.

The campaign will run nationally in Sweden for four weeks during the spring season.