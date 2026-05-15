ProAV: Avixa Foundation Opens Scholarship Applications

The Michael Vergauwen Scholarship will award ten students $2,500 each for studies connected to careers in the ProAV industry.

Avixa Foundation has opened applications for the Michael Vergauwen Scholarship, with ten one-time awards of $2,500 available to students pursuing studies connected to the pro AV industry.

Applications are open through June 30. Eligible applicants include current or future students enrolled in vocational, undergraduate or graduate programs related to audiovisual, creative and integrated experience industries.

The scholarship honors Michael Vergauwen, the late COO of Forté and longtime Avixa board member. It is intended to support students pursuing technical or advanced degrees that can lead to careers in AV and related creative technology fields.

Avixa says its scholarship program has awarded more than $800,000 to nearly 500 students and emerging professionals. Previous recipients have gone on to roles with companies including iHeartMedia, Meta and Q-SYS.

Applicants must be at least 16 years old, enrolled in a relevant program and able to demonstrate interest in an AV career through coursework, work experience, volunteer work or extracurricular involvement. Previous scholarship recipients and full-time AV industry employees are not eligible, though part-time workers, contractors, interns and apprentices may apply.