LED: Planar Launches LED Series for Live Events

Planar has launched Mantis, a new indoor rental LED video wall series designed for fast setup and teardown, with a European rollout planned under sister brand Leyard Europe.

Planar has introduced Mantis, a new family of indoor LED video walls designed for rental, staging, live events and on-camera production environments.

The Planar Mantis Series is designed for one-handed, tool-less setup and teardown, with features that reduce installation time and simplify service in the field. The product is also launching in Europe under Planar’s sister brand Leyard Europe.

The series is available in 1.5, 1.9 and 2.6 mm pixel pitches, with brightness up to 1,500 nits, refresh rates up to 7,680 Hz and a 4,000:1 contrast ratio. Planar says the line was developed with input from rental and staging customers and is intended for crews working across concerts, live events, broadcast, and virtual production.

The cabinets use a lightweight magnesium alloy chassis designed to reduce flexing and maintain image alignment during operation. The series includes 500 x 500 mm cabinets, as well as a 500 x 1000 mm cabinet option for the 2.6 mm model. Quarter-turn locks and quick-lock mechanisms allow modules and electronics to be replaced in the field, while cabinets can be attached or adjusted without tools.

Additional models for outdoor, right-angle and curved applications are expected to follow.

Planar will display the Mantis Series at Infocomm 2026 in Las Vegas, June 17-19, with the product being available that month.