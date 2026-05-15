DooH: Viooh Adds Vendo Media Inventory Across Canada

Viooh has added Vendo Media’s Canadian roadside digital billboard network to its programmatic marketplace, expanding buyer access across more than 125 markets.

The move further expands programmatic DooH coverage in Canada, where national-scale roadside digital inventory remains relatively fragmented outside major urban markets.

The partnership gives advertisers access to Vendo Media’s national roadside network spanning seven of Canada’s 10 provinces. Vendo says its network includes more than 550 digital billboards, with 33 screens currently enabled for programmatic buying through Viooh’s supply-side platform.

The inventory includes 175 roadside digital billboards generating more than 132 million monthly impressions, as well as 43 large-format “outdoor spectacular” displays delivering 42 million monthly impressions. Key markets include Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, Calgary, and Edmonton.

The partnership strengthens Viooh’s North American inventory by giving media buyers access to screens across a broad Canadian footprint. The company says Vendo holds exclusive or dominant digital media supply in 75% of the markets it covers.

“By integrating with Viooh’s platform, we’re giving brands programmatic tools to reach Canadian consumers efficiently across our extensive network,” said Sylvio Deluca, President at Vendo Media.

The deal also opens Vendo Media’s Canadian inventory to international buyers looking to reach audiences across roadside environments and major city centers through programmatic DooH campaigns.