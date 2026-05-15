Partnerships: PPDS Partners with Prase in Italy

PPDS has partnered with Italian AV distributor Prase, expanding access to Philips Professional Displays across Italy and launching the foldable Philips Unite LED 6000 Series AIO.

PPDS has named Prase as a new distribution partner for Philips Professional Displays in Italy, expanding access to its display portfolio through the Midwich Group company’s partner network.

Based in Noventa di Piave near Venice, Prase has distributed AV and IT products in Italy since 1993 and became part of Midwich Group in 2019. Its core markets include corporate, education and retail.

The agreement gives Prase partners access to PPDS products and software-led display systems, including dvLED, digital signage, interactive displays and professional TVs.

The partnership was introduced around MIR 2026, where PPDS joined Prase to launch the 135-inch Philips Unite LED 6000 Series All In One in Italy.

The foldable, height-adjustable LED display was first shown at ISE 2026 and is aimed at classrooms, auditoriums, lecture theaters, and corporate meeting spaces. It uses Chip-on-Board technology and has a 1.5 mm pixel pitch.

The display is mounted on a motorized trolley, allowing the screen height to be adjusted for different room layouts, including sloped ceilings and tiered seating. Its foldable design is intended to make the 135-inch display easier to move through standard doors and elevators.

Andrea Castelnuovo, sales director for Italy, Greece, Malta and Cyprus at PPDS, said the company has already supported projects across multiple verticals in Italy and that the Prase partnership will help bring new products to the market at a larger scale.