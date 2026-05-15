DSS 2026: The Most Important Sessions and Speakers

Around 50 sessions and more than 100 speakers will shape DSS 2026 in Munich. invidis highlights the panels, speakers, and topics attendees should keep on their radar.

The Digital Signage Summit 2026 is just around the corner. On May 20 and 21, 2026, around 50 sessions and more than 100 speakers will gather at the Hilton Munich Airport to discuss the latest technologies and current industry trends shaping the digital signage market.

With such a packed agenda, it’s easy to lose track. Which panel is unmissable? Which speakers should you make sure to hear at least once? To help visitors navigate the summit, invidis has selected some of the standout highlights — along with one recommendation to ensure a smooth and well-organized visit: the Digital Signage Summit app.

The DSS 2026 App The official DSS app brings together the summit agenda, networking functions, and meeting planning in one place. Visitors can bookmark sessions, organize meetings, and discover relevant contacts. The app can be downloaded directly via the DSS website.

Impressions from DSS 2025 (Images: invidis)

Session Highlights

Here are five selected invidis recommendations for sessions and panels across the two-day summit:

The “NextGen Signage” keynote opens the summit with a strategic look at the future of the industry. Florian Rotberg, Managing Director at invidis, and Stefan Schieker, Senior Partner at invidis, will explore how AI, platforms, and managed services are reshaping the market. At the center of the discussion is the question of who will control digital networks in the future — and why signage today extends far beyond display technology.

“The Rise of the Next Screen Superpowers” promises to be one of the most compelling market panels at DSS. With Hisense and TCL participating, two manufacturers with rapidly expanding global footprints take center stage. The panel will demonstrate just how strongly Chinese vendors are influencing competition in the display industry.

The “DACH Reality Check” focuses on the economic climate across the German-speaking region. Speakers will discuss consolidation, investment pressure, and the evolving demands of customers. The DACH market remains a crucial testing ground for many manufacturers when it comes to complex projects, making this session particularly valuable for software providers and systems integrators alike.

DSS 2026 impressions (Images: invidis)

Special Tickets for invidis Readers Using the code dss2026-invidisrd, visitors can receive a 30% discount on DSS 2026 tickets. Use this link to register!

The “European Leader Panel” on Wednesday afternoon once again brings together leading voices from the European signage industry. One of the highlights will be the first DSS appearance of new Zetadisplay CEO Daniel Nergard. At a time when market consolidation continues to accelerate, the discussion is expected to offer important new perspectives on the future of the industry.

Thursday shifts the focus toward technology with the “Tech Dialogue.” Throughout the second day, experts will debate platform strategies, cybersecurity, AI architectures, and emerging software models. Sessions such as “Platforms vs. Point Solutions” and the “Security Reality Check” address some of the industry’s most pressing topics. The Tech Dialogue offers valuable insight into how digital signage is evolving both technically and organizationally.

Speakers in the Spotlight

Several speakers deserve particular attention this year. These three should definitely be on your agenda:

Peter Critchley, UK CEO of Trison , will speak about scalable networks and new operating models for signage projects.

, will speak about scalable networks and new operating models for signage projects. Johan Lind, CEO and co-founder of Vertiseit, will share his perspective on European expansion and platform strategies.

will share his perspective on European expansion and platform strategies. Jeffrey Weitzman, CEO of Navori Labs, is regarded as one of the leading CMS experts in the international signage industry. Anyone interested in software trends should pay close attention to his sessions.

Here are a few impressions from DSS 2025: