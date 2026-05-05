Iconic DooH: Rotating LED Façade Planned for Leicester Square

A proposed West End redevelopment would transform multiple Leicester Square buildings into a mixed-use destination centered around a kinetic LED façade.

Plans for the endeavor include a large-scale LED façade with mechanically rotating panels, allowing the structure to change both content and physical form as part of a wider redesign of the site.

Led by Matt Architecture, the project combines retail, dining, and entertainment within a multi-story visitor attraction, with the digital façade integrated into the overall building concept rather than added as a standalone screen.

Design concepts draw on the West End’s theatre heritage, using a stage-inspired structure to frame the LED surface and reinforce the area’s entertainment identity.

The display is expected to carry a mix of commercial, cultural, and community content, positioning it as both a media platform and a public-facing element within Leicester Square.

If approved, the development would add another high-impact digital façade to central London, further embedding large-format LED into the city’s entertainment and advertising landscape.