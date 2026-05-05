DSS 2026: A Glimpse into the Program and Speaker Lineup

Nearly 50 panels and presentations and 75 speakers across two full days: DSS returns with a packed program that tackles the key strategic questions in the digital signage industry.

The Digital Signage Summit (DSS), the premier international strategy conference for digital signage and DooH professionals, has revealed its speaker line-up and agenda highlights. Presented by invidis consulting in collaboration with Integrated Systems Events, The DSS aims to convene industry perspectives on how businesses are adapting to rapid structural and technological change.

Discount for invidis readers Use code dss2026-invidisrd during registration to get 30% off the regular ticket price. Click here to register.

Marking its 20th anniversary, the two-day programme at the Hilton Munich Airport (20–21 May) will feature keynotes, panel discussions, and expert-led sessions focused on strategic and technological shifts.

Framed around “NextGen Signage,” senior executives from across the global digital signage ecosystem will examine the key forces reshaping the global market, including economic pressures, industry consolidation, intensifying competition, commoditization, and the accelerating impact of AI.

invidis’ Florian Rotberg and Stefan Schicker presenting at DSS 2025 (Image: invidis)

Speaker & agenda highlights for 2026 include:

invidis Keynotes & 20th Anniversary Moments : kicking off The DSS is invidis Keynote ‘NextGen Signage’ by Florian Rotberg, Managing Director of invidis and Stefan Schieker, Managing Partner of invidis , setting the event agenda and providing a clear view of where the industry currently stands. This will be followed by a second keynote ‘20 Years of Digital Signage’ reflecting on the past two decades of defining moments in the industry as well as what the future entails. Plus, evening networking and celebrations at Airbräu.

: kicking off The DSS is invidis Keynote ‘NextGen Signage’ by and , setting the event agenda and providing a clear view of where the industry currently stands. This will be followed by a second keynote ‘20 Years of Digital Signage’ reflecting on the past two decades of defining moments in the industry as well as what the future entails. Plus, evening networking and celebrations at Airbräu. Market Update : DACH, Americas, India and Europe are some of the territories addressed throughout the two days. Panel discussions include ‘The European Leaders Panel: Outgrowing Local Markets – The New European Way’ and ‘DSF Forum: Tariffs, Turmoil, Takeovers: The Real Challenges Facing the Americas’, a panel including Tamara Bebb, CEO at Spectrio and Rick Mills, CEO at Creative Realities to examine forces such as tariffs and AI reshaping digital signage.

Jonas Lagerqvist, Deputy CEO and CFO at Vertiseit and Erik Wolff, COO ICT at Econocom will also delve into the deals, tensions, and trade‑offs behind digital signage consolidation, and what it means for valuation, innovation, and the future shape of the ecosystem.

: DACH, Americas, India and Europe are some of the territories addressed throughout the two days. Panel discussions include ‘The European Leaders Panel: Outgrowing Local Markets – The New European Way’ and ‘DSF Forum: Tariffs, Turmoil, Takeovers: The Real Challenges Facing the Americas’, a panel including and to examine forces such as tariffs and AI reshaping digital signage. and will also delve into the deals, tensions, and trade‑offs behind digital signage consolidation, and what it means for valuation, innovation, and the future shape of the ecosystem. Operating Systems & Cybersecurity: the era when digital signage systems could operate without serious cybersecurity consideration is over. The session ‘Cybersecurity in Digital Signage – Unpatched, Unsecured, Unprotected’ will confront the uncomfortable truths surrounding this topic. Other sessions include OS selection and update policy, governance, resilience and risk, plus how platform choices influence security posture and total cost of ownership.

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AI Spotlight : taking a new format for 2026, the AI spotlight will invite speakers to the stage individually to address their specialized topic and how developments in generative, analytic and agentic AI are affecting this. Speakers include Rick Mills, CEO at Creative Realities , Andy W. Bohli CEO at Imacuklix AG/Cingerine AG , Mathieu Yerle CEO at Intuiface , Viktor Petersson CEO at Screenly and Ron Levac, Managing Partner at Global Technology Investments LLC .

: taking a new format for 2026, the AI spotlight will invite speakers to the stage individually to address their specialized topic and how developments in generative, analytic and agentic AI are affecting this. Speakers include , , , and . Retail Media : sessions focus on experience and growth opportunities across sectors, including the role of retail media networks and intersection of signage, adtech, audiences, analytics and commercial models. Jan Schoenmakers, Managing Director at Hase & Igel explores how AI is transforming in‑store data from fragmented and underused into a powerful driver of insight, accountability, and commercial growth for retailers and brands in his session ‘Predict, Target, Monetize: The New AI Retail Playbook’.

: sessions focus on experience and growth opportunities across sectors, including the role of retail media networks and intersection of signage, adtech, audiences, analytics and commercial models. explores how AI is transforming in‑store data from fragmented and underused into a powerful driver of insight, accountability, and commercial growth for retailers and brands in his session ‘Predict, Target, Monetize: The New AI Retail Playbook’. Green Signage : turning sustainability into a measurable operating discipline including energy efficiency, lifecycle optimization and reporting. Jesco Dayen, Siemens AG and others will outline how green signage is moving from concept to commercial reality in the session ‘The New Relevance of Green Signage’.

: turning sustainability into a measurable operating discipline including energy efficiency, lifecycle optimization and reporting. and others will outline how green signage is moving from concept to commercial reality in the session ‘The New Relevance of Green Signage’. Tech Dialogue : Comprising of 10 dedicated sessions, the Tech Dialogue track is designed for technologist specialists, with sessions focusing on critical technology conversations that are influencing the industry, such as ‘The AI Tech Stack’, ‘The Architectural Shift’ and ‘Standardization vs Complexity’.

: Comprising of 10 dedicated sessions, the Tech Dialogue track is designed for technologist specialists, with sessions focusing on critical technology conversations that are influencing the industry, such as ‘The AI Tech Stack’, ‘The Architectural Shift’ and ‘Standardization vs Complexity’. Industry Recognition: invidis Strategy Awards & launch of the invidis Yearbook.

The agenda and speaker line-up are now available on The DSS App, which can be downloaded from Google Play and the App Store. The app is the central place to browse sessions and speakers, bookmark favourites, and manage your personal schedule. It also allows attendees to request meetings during the summit and automatically add them to their agenda.

Florian Rotberg, Founder & Owner, invidis consulting, comments: “In our 20th year, The DSS returns to Munich with a program that reflects where the market is heading into a new phase. The speaker line-up and agenda address the topics industry leaders are dealing with right now.”

Mike Blackman, Managing Director of Integrated Systems Events, concludes: “The DSS has always been a forum where decision-makers come together with leading speakers to navigate a rapidly changing landscape. We’re proud to partner with invidis again and look forward to welcoming the industry to Munich in May.”