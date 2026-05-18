DooH: Daktronics Supports Street Media Group’s Multi-State Growth 

The Colorado-based OoH operator Street Media Group is expanding its digital billboard network into Kentucky, Nebraska, and New Jersey with Daktronics display technology.

Street Media Group has used Daktronic’s LED technology for more than a decade across roadside billboards, campus signage, and community-focused displays in Northern Colorado. Now, the OoH operator is now expanding into Kentucky, Nebraska, and New Jersey, supported by Daktronics hardware, service, and support.

One recent project includes a deployment at Colorado State University, where Daktronics displays are used for paid advertising, university messaging, and real-time safety notifications. The model gives the university additional communication tools and revenue opportunities while creating a new digital advertising environment for SMG.

Street Media Group’s network includes a mix of digital billboard formats, from roadside displays to tighter-pitch pedestrian units. Daktronics says the range allows SMG to match display technology to roadway visibility, zoning requirements and community settings.

“Street Media Group shows what’s possible when a forward-thinking operator pairs smart expansion strategy with reliable digital technology,” said Joni Schmeichel, OoH marketing strategist at Daktronics.

Daktronics says it will continue supporting SMG’s future deployments with dynamic content tools, light-directing technology, and pedestrian-focused display options.