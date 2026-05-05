LED: Absen Anchors BMW Booth at Beijing Auto Show

More than 350 square meters (3,770 square feet) of LED, including a 59 by 6 meter (194 × 20 foot) main stage screen, formed the visual centerpiece of BMW’s Auto China 2026 presence in Beijing.

Absen supplied large-scale LED displays for BMW’s booth at Auto China 2026, working with integrator Pik AG, technical partner Niyu, and supplier Creative Technology.

The LED setup served as the visual backbone of the 4,400-square-meter (47,360-square-foot) exhibition space, supporting product reveals, presentations, and brand storytelling throughout the show.

Using Absen’s SA Series, including flexible panels, the installation combined flat, curved, and cylindrical elements to create an immersive stand design.

Check out the video below:

You are currently viewing a placeholder content from YouTube. To access the actual content, click the button below. Please note that doing so will share data with third-party providers. More Information Unblock content Accept required service and unblock content

Brompton processing handled color and playback, while shared power and fast-lock systems streamlined installation and on-site operation.

The project highlights how large-format LED is being used as a core structural element in automotive exhibition design, rather than a supporting display layer.