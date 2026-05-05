Casinos: Savi Powers AV Overhaul at Bally’s Baton Rouge

Bally’s Baton Rouge (USA) has replaced multiple AV and signage systems with a unified Savi iQ platform, supporting sportsbook video, digital signage, and zoned audio across the redeveloped casino.

Bally’s Baton Rouge has completed an AV overhaul as part of the $144 million redevelopment of the former Belle of Baton Rouge into a land-based casino and entertainment venue.

Delivered by integrator Alpha, the project uses Savi iQ’s AV-over-IP platform to unify video, audio, and digital signage across the property, replacing multiple standalone systems with a single control environment.

The venue includes a 25,000-square-foot (2,300-square-meter) casino floor and a Draftkings sportsbook anchored by a 47.5-by-18-foot (14.5 × 5.5 m) LED video wall supporting up to 16 sources, along with a 70-foot (21 m) LED ticker.

A unified AV platform connects gaming, digital signage and overhead displays across Bally’s Baton Rouge casino floor (Image: Savi)

More than 70 LG commercial displays running WebOS are integrated directly with the platform, reducing the need for external media players. The system also connects with third-party technologies, including Q-SYS and Novastar LED processing.

Savi Glass enables centralized control via touch panels and iPads, while Savi Show handles content creation, scheduling, and distribution, eliminating the need for a separate CMS.

Audio is managed through more than 180 speakers across the venue, with automated adjustments helping maintain a consistent atmosphere throughout the day.

The project reflects a broader shift in casino AV toward consolidated, networked systems designed for 24/7 operation and simplified control.