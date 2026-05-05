Bally’s Baton Rouge (USA) has replaced multiple AV and signage systems with a unified Savi iQ platform, supporting sportsbook video, digital signage, and zoned audio across the redeveloped casino.
Casinos: Savi Powers AV Overhaul at Bally’s Baton Rouge
Bally’s Baton Rouge has completed an AV overhaul as part of the $144 million redevelopment of the former Belle of Baton Rouge into a land-based casino and entertainment venue.
Delivered by integrator Alpha, the project uses Savi iQ’s AV-over-IP platform to unify video, audio, and digital signage across the property, replacing multiple standalone systems with a single control environment.
The venue includes a 25,000-square-foot (2,300-square-meter) casino floor and a Draftkings sportsbook anchored by a 47.5-by-18-foot (14.5 × 5.5 m) LED video wall supporting up to 16 sources, along with a 70-foot (21 m) LED ticker.
More than 70 LG commercial displays running WebOS are integrated directly with the platform, reducing the need for external media players. The system also connects with third-party technologies, including Q-SYS and Novastar LED processing.
Savi Glass enables centralized control via touch panels and iPads, while Savi Show handles content creation, scheduling, and distribution, eliminating the need for a separate CMS.
Audio is managed through more than 180 speakers across the venue, with automated adjustments helping maintain a consistent atmosphere throughout the day.
The project reflects a broader shift in casino AV toward consolidated, networked systems designed for 24/7 operation and simplified control.