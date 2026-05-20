Retail Media: Solum Expands ESL Ecosystem with Skippify

Solum is integrating its Newton ESL platform into the Skippify Suite, extending its push to connect shelf-edge communication, signage and retail media across European stores.

Solum has announced another European retail technology partnership, integrating its Newton ESL platform into the Skippify Suite to connect shelf-edge labels, digital signage and customer-facing communication in stores.

The partnership adds Solum’s electronic shelf label infrastructure to Skippify’s smart signage platform, enabling retailers to manage pricing, promotions and digital content from a more unified environment. The companies say the combined offer is aimed at petrol and mobility retail, convenience retail and foodservice environments, where real-time pricing and consistent in-store communication are becoming more important.

The integration supports price synchronization, centralized content and pricing control, and alignment with back-office and POS systems. Skippify will contribute its software, creative content capabilities, and rollout expertise, while Solum will provide the ESL hardware and communication layer.

The partnership follows several recent moves by Solum aimed at positioning the former Samsung subsidiary beyond ESL hardware and deeper into the digitized retail ecosystem. As invidis reported in March, Solum has also been working with partners including M-Cube, Huawei, Simbe, and Competera as it connects ESL, e-paper, digital signage, network infrastructure, and retail media use cases.

Skippify plans to showcase the joint Smart ESL solution at the UNITI expo 2026 in Stuttgart.