LED: Elport Digital Shows 360-Degree LED Cave

London-based Elport Digital has introduced Vortex, a walk-in LED environment designed for shared immersive experiences in retail, events, and entertainment venues.

Vortex is a cylindrical LED installation intended to create virtual reality-style experiences without the need for headsets.

The company describes the structure as measuring 9 meters (about 30 feet) in diameter and 5 meters (about 16 feet) in height, with automatic LED doors designed to create a fully enclosed visual environment for small groups of visitors.

Elport says the concept expands on its work with LED caves, domes, tunnels and curved display environments. The company also promotes larger immersive LED dome installations up to 50 meters (164 feet) in diameter, positioning the technology for XR, mixed reality and experiential entertainment applications.

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Potential use cases include shopping malls, visitor attractions, branded activations and simulator environments, where operators are increasingly looking for immersive experiences that can accommodate multiple visitors at once without requiring wearable hardware.

The growing interest in immersive LED environments reflects a broader push across experiential retail and entertainment toward shared digital experiences that blend physical architecture with large-format display technology.