Appointments: Quividi Names Johannes Müller EMEA Sales Director

Quividi has appointed Johannes Müller as EMEA sales director, strengthening its commercial focus on retail media and DooH audience measurement across the region.

Müller joins from Grassfish, where he worked on partner and customer relationships and global business development across Europe, the Middle East. and the U.S. He previously served as growth and success manager at Sprad, focusing on enterprise SaaS sales and customer onboarding.

At Quividi, Müller will lead new business development, strategic partnerships and client expansion among retailers, in-store media owners and DooH operators across EMEA.

The appointment comes as audience measurement becomes a more central part of in-store retail media and DooH networks, with media owners looking to better quantify screen value, campaign performance and shopper engagement.

“Joining Quividi is a fantastic opportunity to be part of a company that is genuinely shaping the future of in-store retail media and DooH measurement,” Müller said.

Müller succeeds Ivan del Muro, who has moved into the role of global director of customer success. Quividi says del Muro will continue to support the company’s international client base.