Digital Signage: DS Templates adds Telelogos integration

DS Templates has partnered with Telelogos to bring its content creation platform to Media4Display users.

Launched with DS Templates 2.0, the integration allows users to create content in DS Templates and publish it directly to their Media4Display environment. Media4Display users will also be able to access DS Templates’ library of ready-to-use templates, dynamic content tools and automated workflows.

Aimed at enterprise digital signage networks, the partnership addresses the challenge of keeping screen content fresh, on-brand, and relevant at scale.

DS Templates offers animated templates, live data integrations, and automation tools designed to help teams create screen content without graphic design or technical expertise. Telelogos’ Media4Display platform is used for enterprise digital signage management, including content distribution across larger screen networks.

Together, the companies say the integration gives organizations a faster path from content creation to deployment, while adding more dynamic and data-driven content options for Media4Display users.