DSS 2026: Global Brands and Strategic Networking in Munich

AI, compliance and retail media take center stage at DSS 2026: with new expert workshops, expanded networking formats and 27 sponsors, this year’s summit sharpens its focus on strategy and transformation.

Organized by invidis consulting in partnership with Integrated Systems Events, The DSS will welcome delegates from across the global digital signage and DooH industry to the Hilton Munich Airport for two days of strategic discussion, executive networking and industry insight.

This year’s summit will feature an extensive lineup of 27 supporting sponsors spanning the full digital signage ecosystem, alongside a curated program addressing the technologies, business models, and operational priorities shaping the future of the industry.

Special Tickets for invidis Readers Using the code dss2026-invidisrd, visitors can receive a 30% discount on DSS 2026 tickets. Use this link to register!

Innovation at the core

Headline brands include Dynascan as Diamond Sponsors, alongside iiyama, Samsung, Sharp, and Sony as Gold Sponsors. Together with 22 additional sponsors, this lineup reflects the increased convergence of hardware, software, analytics, and retail media technologies across the digital signage ecosystem.

Technology partner M-Cube will also be supporting the on-site experience by providing digital signage throughout the venue to help visitors find their way, keep track of the schedule and access event information, reflecting the practical role signage plays at events.

DSS 2025 (Images: invidis)

Strategy shapes the program

Across the 2-day program on 20 and 21 May, delegates will explore 9 strategic themes shaping the future of digital signage, including AI, sustainability, cybersecurity, and retail media. The summit’s content program is designed to provide senior decision-makers with practical frameworks and market insight rather than product-focused presentations.

New for 2026, the exclusive workshop program will offer focused discussions on ‘Product Engineers: The New Superman? Rethinking Roles and Org Design for the AI Era’, ‘Digital Signage Compliance 2026 – Identifying Risks and Setting Priorities’ and ‘From Central Briefing to Store Ready Concept – Translating Retail into NextGen Signage’. Attendance will be limited to encourage deeper discussion and peer exchange.

Designed for meaningful connections



Networking remains at the core of the DSS experience, with the summit designed to facilitate high-value interactions between senior leaders, technology providers and end users across the global digital signage and DooH industry.

This approach is supported by the official event app, which allows delegates to browse and bookmark sessions and speakers, create personalized agendas and connect with attendees ahead of the event. Matchmaking tools suggest relevant connections based on shared interests and facilitate one-to-one meeting planning throughout the event.

The program also includes curated networking events, including the DSS 2026 Kick-Off Event at Sportalm on Tuesday evening from 19:00, the traditional DSS Beer Garden Networking Event at Airbräu on Wednesday from 18:00, and the Women’s Breakfast, sponsored by Lang AG, taking place on Thursday at 08:00 bringing together leaders challenging the status quo in the AV industry.

Beer garden event at DSS (Images: invidis)

invidis Yearbook 2026 Launch & Strategy Awards

The summit will also host the release of the invidis Yearbook 2026, published annually by invidis consulting, and widely recognized as one of the industry’s leading strategic publications.

Florian Rotberg, Founder & Owner, invidis consulting, comments: “The invidis Yearbook combines independent analysis with data-driven rankings to reflect how digital signage is being redefined by data-driven, connected communication ecosystems and the rapid impact of AI.”

The DSS also provides the setting for the invidis Strategy Awards, which recognize organizations and initiatives shaping the direction of digital signage through clear strategic thinking and execution.

“We are delighted to welcome attendees to The DSS on its 20th anniversary,” adds Mike Blackman, Managing Director of Integrated Systems Events. “With an abundant lineup of sponsors, presenters and programming, visitors can look forward to a lively schedule.”

To secure your space and for more information, visit: https://digitalsignagesummit.org/. The DSS app can be downloaded in Google Play and the App Store.