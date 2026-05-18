LaGuardia: AI Avatar Guides Travelers through Terminal B

The New York airport terminal has launched a life-size AI avatar to help travelers with wayfinding, guest services and multilingual support.

The Guest Experience Ambassador Hologram, named Bridget, is a life-size digital figure that can answer traveler questions in natural conversation. The system provides directions to gates, shops, lounges, and baggage claim, with live mapping and step-by-step navigation.

The installation is powered by Proto’s spatial display box and an AI Concierge Wayfinder application by the Canadian firm Holomedia. LaGuardia Gateway Partners, which manages and developed Terminal B, says the deployment is intended to complement its human Guest Experience Ambassador team rather than replace it.

Proto founder David Nussbaum described the system as a more natural alternative to static signage and passive display screens.

The hologram currently supports English and Spanish, with more languages planned. Accessibility features include high-contrast displays, closed captioning and a physical interface positioned for wheelchair users.

The first unit is located near the Terminal B Food Hall, with additional units planned for the terminal’s two concourses.