Business: Christie and Vista PHX End Talks on Video Processing Business Sale

Christie Digital and Vista PHX have ended negotiations over the proposed sale of Christie’s Broadcast and Professional Video business, shelving a deal that would have returned the Spyder, Phoenix, Terra, and Mastering Gateway product lines to their original development team in Arizona.

The companies announced in February 2026 that they had reached an agreement in principle for Vista PHX to acquire the Christie intellectual property and operational infrastructure. The transaction was expected to close by the end of that month.

Vista PHX was formed by former Vista Systems owners Clark Williams and Jeff Wilson, both longtime figures in the professional video processing sector. The proposed deal would have returned the technologies to Phoenix, where the platforms were originally developed and manufactured.

At the time, Williams described the planned acquisition as a way to provide continuity for customers while allowing the company to move faster under independent ownership. Christie said the divestiture aligned with its long-term strategic priorities.

The collapse of the negotiations means Christie retains ownership of the Broadcast and Professional Video portfolio, including the Spyder multi-window processing platform and related Phoenix, Terra, and Mastering Gateway technologies used in live events, broadcast, and control room applications.

No additional details regarding the negotiations were disclosed.