Allsee: Allsee Opens Birmingham Innovation Center After £20M Investment

Allsee says the site is one of the largest digital signage hubs in Europe and will support partner engagement, training, events, logistics and product demonstrations. The facility was officially opened by Simon Topman MBE, Deputy Lieutenant of the West Midlands, alongside Birmingham Northfield MP Laurence Turner and Allsee founder and managing director Dr Baoli Zhao.

Allsee’s Birmingham Innovation Center (Images: Allsee Technologies)

A central part of the new site is an Experience Center showroom, which presents Allsee’s display portfolio in real-world environments across retail, hospitality, quick service restaurants, and entertainment. The space also includes bespoke solutions and large-scale direct-view LED installations intended to show partners practical deployment scenarios.

Located in Longbridge, the facility includes meeting rooms, training areas and event-hosting spaces for technical workshops, sales training, and partner-led events. Allsee also introduced Partner Insight Sessions during the opening event, aimed at encouraging discussion and collaboration between partners and industry stakeholders.

It also expands Allsee’s logistics and stockholding capacity. According to the company, the 80,000-square-foot site can hold around 5,000 pallets, supporting larger projects and faster turnaround times for international markets.

David Ross returns to Allsee Technologies as executive director (Image: Allsee Technologies)

The opening coincides with the appointment of David Ross as executive director. Ross returns to the company after senior roles at BOE and Stratacache, and will focus on strategic partnerships, major project opportunities, and support for large-scale digital signage deployments.

“The business has evolved significantly, and the scale of investment, especially with the new Innovation Center, shows a clear long-term vision,” said Ross. “There is a strong foundation here, and I’m looking forward to building on that momentum, working closely with partners, and supporting the next phase of growth.”



“The scale of investment, especially with the new Innovation Center, shows a clear long-term vision.” David Ross

The investment ties into the wider regeneration of Longbridge, once a major automotive manufacturing site and now being repositioned around technology, employment, and innovation.