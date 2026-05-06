Offline Meets Online: Swiftly Integrates DooH for Retail Media Buyers

Vistar Media’s DooH inventory is now available through Swiftly’s online retail media platform, enabling advertisers to seamlessly combine touchpoints and measure campaign impact based on real-world transactions.

Vistar Media and Swiftly have integrated their platforms in the U.S. market, allowing brands to extend online campaigns booked via Swiftly’s retail media platform to Vistar’s programmatic DooH network.

According to the companies, Vistar Media provides access to a network of around 1.1 million screens, including placements in transit hubs, airports, and retail environments. Through the integration, campaigns activated through Swiftly’s retail media platform and Audience Optimizer can extend to these screens using the same audience targeting and campaign controls.

For retailers, the integration expands monetization opportunities without requiring additional system connections. The joint offering is also aimed at consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands looking to enhance campaign reach and effectiveness.

Measuring impact through transactions

The combined platform enables advertisers to link physical and digital touchpoints within audience targeting strategies. Campaign performance can then be evaluated based on transaction data provided by participating retailers, making it possible to directly assess the influence of DooH exposure on in-store purchases.

“By partnering with Swiftly, we’re bringing the scale and precision of DooH directly into the retail media ecosystem, empowering CPG marketers to extend the impact of their campaigns all the way to the shelf,” says Dave Rivera, VP Channel Partnerships at Vistar Media.

The integrated offering is available immediately via the Swiftly platform.