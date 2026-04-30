Yearbook Release: What’s NextGen Signage?

The invidis Yearbook 2026 launches at DSS Europe – spotlighting NextGen Signage, new market leaders, and the key question shaping the industry: who will control the digital communication stack?

The invidis Yearbook 2026, the leading annual reference for the global digital signage, DooH, and retail media industries, will be officially launched on May 20, marking the opening of DSS 2026.

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Published by invidis consulting, the Yearbook has earned its reputation as the industry’s “Bible” over more than a decade – delivering independent market intelligence, authoritative rankings, and expert insights across all major segments of the ecosystem.

New to the Yearbook? Check out our previous editions which are all available for free download via this link.

The Defining Theme: NextGen Signage

This year’s edition arrives at a moment of fundamental change. Under the theme NextGen Signage, the Yearbook explores how digital signage is evolving beyond a standalone platform into an integrated part of broader communication ecosystems.

As boundaries between channels dissolve, AI and data are emerging as the connective tissue linking signage, retail media, and digital-out-of-home networks. The result is a more seamless and user-friendly experience, enabling organizations to deliver consistent messaging across multiple touchpoints with reduced complexity.

At the same time, this transformation raises a critical strategic question: who controls the orchestration layer? As integration deepens, the industry faces a growing debate over whether digital signage will become just another feature within larger platforms – or establish itself as the central interface for digital communication.

Comprehensive Market Intelligence

The invidis Yearbook 2026 once again delivers its signature data-driven analysis, including:

Rankings of the world’s leading digital signage integrators

CMS software rankings based on active installed license base

Overviews of key DooH players and regional market leaders

These benchmarks provide a clear and structured view of market dynamics and competitive positioning.

Trends, Technology, and Core Knowledge

Beyond rankings, the Yearbook offers in-depth insights into the major trends shaping the digital signage market, from evolving business models to new growth opportunities.

A dedicated “101” section on operating systems provides essential guidance on a critical layer of the signage stack, while further chapters explore the convergence of DooH and retail media, as well as the latest technological innovations driving the industry forward.

Launch at DSS Europe 2026

The official release on May 20, at the start of DSS Europe 2026, positions the Yearbook once again at the center of industry dialogue. As professionals from across the ecosystem gather in Munich, the 2026 edition provides the strategic context and market clarity needed to navigate a rapidly converging digital landscape.

The e-book version of the Yearbook will be available two weeks after the exclusive DSS launch.