Uniguest: Stavanger Hospital Standardizes on Uniguest Platform

The 650-room hospital of Stavanger University in Norway unifies patient TV, digital signage, and room booking on a single system. Uniguest's Healthcare Hub provides centralized management of all screens.

Norway’s Stavanger University Hospital has deployed a unified digital platform from Uniguest, consolidating patient entertainment, digital signage, and room displays across its new 650-bed facility. The project reflects a broader shift in healthcare toward integrated systems that support both patient experience and operational communication.

At the center of the rollout is Uniguest’s Healthcare Hub, which provides centralized management for screens in patient rooms, staff areas, and shared spaces. Instead of running separate systems, the hospital opted for a single platform capable of delivering multiple services across the estate.

In patient rooms, the system combines information and entertainment, while staff-facing displays are used for internal communications between departments. Meeting rooms and shared spaces are equipped with booking displays integrated with Microsoft Office 365, allowing teams to check availability and reserve spaces directly from the screen.

The decision followed a public tender process that prioritized stability, flexibility and long-term scalability. Hospital IT teams highlighted the importance of API-based integration, enabling the platform to connect with other clinical and operational systems as requirements evolve.

From an operational standpoint, consolidating services into a single platform reduces system complexity and simplifies management, while creating a scalable foundation for future expansion. The deployment is now being positioned as a reference site for Uniguest in Europe, indicating greater demand for integrated, multi-use digital infrastructure in healthcare environments.