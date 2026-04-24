GT World Texas: Cielovision Tests Adaptive Signage  

Cielovision is using a live motorsports event to demonstrate how AI-driven signage can adapt in real time within fast-moving, high-traffic environments.

The company will stage the activation at GT World Texas, part of the GT World Challenge America series, from April 24–26 at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, working with Glass-Media and Samsung Electronics America on a network of portable poster displays and cloud-managed screens.

The deployment combines Cielovision’s spatial intelligence platform with Glass-Media’s Fibrecraft digital poster stands and Samsung displays running on the Samsung VXT content management platform. The setup is designed to show how messaging can be dynamically updated based on audience movement and environmental conditions.

According to the companies, the system uses real-time analytics and computer vision to adjust content in response to changing conditions, with a focus on improving engagement in environments where attention is limited and constantly shifting.

Glass-Media’s portable display format is intended for rapid deployment without permanent infrastructure, making it suitable for temporary activations such as events, retail promotions, and pop-up installations.

The GT World Texas showcase is being positioned as a live test environment ahead of potential rollouts at additional race events and other high-traffic venues, where the same challenges around audience attention and content relevance apply.